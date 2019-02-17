Shi Guomin started doing alterations in the 1980s and plans to keep going as long as he can. Photo: Handout
Meet the Chinese tailor who has luxury clothing alterations all sewn up
- Shi Guomin has been altering clothes for Hangzhou’s best dressed since the 1980s
- Well-known tailor helps customers create a personal style through modifying their wardrobe
Topic | China Society
Shi Guomin started doing alterations in the 1980s and plans to keep going as long as he can. Photo: Handout
A recent report cited that for every three ‘marginal’ consumers each brand attracts, they risk losing one ‘core’ consumer. Photo: Shutterstock
Why luxury brands cannot depend on Chinese millennials for future prosperity
A new report by Yaok Institute finds that millennials are ‘marginal’ consumers, who don’t make enough purchases to be considered a sustainable source of revenue
Topic | Luxury in China
A recent report cited that for every three ‘marginal’ consumers each brand attracts, they risk losing one ‘core’ consumer. Photo: Shutterstock