Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shi Guomin started doing alterations in the 1980s and plans to keep going as long as he can. Photo: Handout
Society

Meet the Chinese tailor who has luxury clothing alterations all sewn up

  • Shi Guomin has been altering clothes for Hangzhou’s best dressed since the 1980s
  • Well-known tailor helps customers create a personal style through modifying their wardrobe
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Sunday, 17 Feb, 2019 2:12pm

TOP PICKS

Shi Guomin started doing alterations in the 1980s and plans to keep going as long as he can. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A recent report cited that for every three ‘marginal’ consumers each brand attracts, they risk losing one ‘core’ consumer. Photo: Shutterstock
News & Trends

Why luxury brands cannot depend on Chinese millennials for future prosperity

A new report by Yaok Institute finds that millennials are ‘marginal’ consumers, who don’t make enough purchases to be considered a sustainable source of revenue

Topic |   Luxury in China
Jing Daily

Jing Daily  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Feb, 2019 3:18pm

TOP PICKS

A recent report cited that for every three ‘marginal’ consumers each brand attracts, they risk losing one ‘core’ consumer. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.