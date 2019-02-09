Another Chinese farm hit by African swine fever

A new outbreak of African swine fever has been reported in the central Chinese province of Hunan.

The latest incidence of the disease occurred on a farm at Yongzhou, where 4,600 pigs were being raised, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

The virus killed 171 of the pigs and a further 270 were found to be sick. Ministry regulations require all pigs on an affected farm to be culled and disposed of, and the area quarantined and decontaminated.

African swine fever was first detected in China in August and has so far killed more than 1 million pigs in China, prompting restrictions on shipments of most of China’s 700 million swine, including healthy animals.

Supplies of pork, China’s staple meat, to big cities have been disrupted while prices have collapsed in areas with an oversupply of pigs that farmers are barred from shipping to other provinces.

The outbreak has also resulted in additional stress on pig farmers already beset by rising feed costs from Beijing’s tariff fight with President Donald Trump.

African swine fever does not affect humans but is highly contagious in pigs.

Dozens of cases have been detected over recent months in at least 20 provinces.

It is not clear how the virus reached China, but it is genetically similar to versions in Russia, Poland and Georgia.

The outbreak could cause longer-term disruption if farmers respond to lower prices and higher costs by raising fewer pigs, leading to shortages and higher prices.

The government maintains stocks of frozen pork in case of shortages but has yet to say whether any will be released this year.