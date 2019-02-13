China’s sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth has been attacked by trolls on Douban, the Chinese version of entertainment database IMDb.

The film has raked in more than 2.4 billion yuan (US$355 million) in box office revenues since it was released last Tuesday, on the first day of Lunar New Year, and has been hailed by critics.

But by Wednesday its rating on Douban had dropped to 7.9 points out of 10 from its previous high score of 8.5 and users of the site were claiming they were being offered cash to post negative reviews.

Douban users posted screenshots of messages offering them 1,000 yuan (US$147) to post bad reviews of The Wandering Earth or to modify their previous reviews to one star in exchange for cash.

They also pointed out that dozens of brief one-star reviews had appeared on the site that did not comment on the qualities of the film. Instead, the contributors had left remarks including “It’s nothing, I just wanted to give it one star, it’s too cheap” and “I want to make it more equal, I will add more once I’ve seen it”.

Similar trolling one-star reviews of the Douban app were also posted in recent days.

A Douban community moderator announced on Tuesday that 47 users had been banned and 2,440 comments removed for violating the platform’s guidelines, which state users must not manipulate the comments of others and that reviews and ratings should have “meaningful content”.

The banned users had engaged in “intentional harassment, insults or unfriendly behaviour”, the moderator said.

The moderator blamed “intentional malice” from some users, who would be “penalised accordingly”, before vowing that the platform would be improved to prevent widespread trolling in future.

This is not the first time Chinese internet users have been accused of manipulating entertainment rankings.

In November, fans of Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu were accused of using bots to knock US pop star Ariana Grande’s smash hit album “Sweetener” off the top spot on the US iTunes chart.

Despite being popular in China, Wu’s album “Antares” attracted suspicion when it reached number one in the West, where the singer is virtually unknown compared to Grande.

Screenshots of Wu’s massive fan base mobilising each other to repeat-buy his albums on Apple Music and stream his songs on Spotify were circulated on Weibo, attracting online criticism from within China.