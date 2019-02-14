Huawei video in Chinese school exam sparks product placement row

An exam question that required Primary Five pupils to watch a video about Huawei mobile phones has blown up into a controversy over campus advertising.

The question, given to pupils at 27 primary schools in the district of Jianxi in Luoyang, Henan province, instructed them to watch the video twice before answering four multiple-choice questions. One of the questions was: “What is Huawei’s competitive advantage? A. quality. B. design. C. functionality.”

Gao Wuqiang, an official of the district education bureau, told Shanghai-based news site Thepaper.cn on Monday that the clip was produced by a television channel to introduce the product and did not advertise Huawei.

He watched the three-minute video and thought the clip’s high resolution, standard accent, and subtitles made it the perfect exam material.

“Teaching materials have remained unchanged for years and students got bored,” Gao said. “Students’ parents all use Huawei mobiles. I hope the exam could be closer to students’ lives.”

It was the first time the bureau had included an audiovisual assessment in its language paper for Primary Four and Five pupils, which was aimed at sharpening their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills, Gao said.

A photo of an exam paper for Primary Five pupils posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo was shared 426 times and drew 328 comments.

One user called the education authority “thick-skinned and shameless”, an opinion that was “liked” 912 times.

“I don’t use Huawei and do not care about electronics. The teacher must have received money,” another user claimed, while a third asked if pupils were being prepared for a career in mobile phone sales.

Advertising on campus also prompted debate when two primary schools in Shandong and Hebei province were last month found to have distributed to pupils certificates printed with advertisements for spectacles.

One school was shut down and the principal of the other was sacked.

Nanjing Normal University education professor Yan Fei said the Huawei case was different because the video was shown to pupils but not their parents, who had purchasing power, Thepaper.cn reported.

Pupils were not the target audience for Huawei so the process did not involve promoting consumption, he was quoted as saying.

But Professor Cheng Fangping, from Renmin University’s school of education, said business brands and product placement would influence consumer choices among primary school pupils.

“The key of using business advertisements as materials is how the exam question is set. What was the point of observation in that question?” Cheng was quoted by Thepaper.cn as saying.

“If people who design the exam questions do not control them, that will lead to misuse of authority and other big companies will possibly influence students through such channel.”