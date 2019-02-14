Chinese primary school pupils take home certificates advertising eyewear

A private primary school in northern China has been told it cannot enrol any new pupils after it handed out certificates carrying an advertisement for optical aids.

The school in Handan, Hebei province was found to have broken the rules on commercial activities, Qiu county’s publicity department told Shangyou News on Wednesday.

Its vice-principal has been fired and the remaining certificates – which were provided by an eyewear company – have been destroyed, according to the report. It was not clear whether the ban on new enrolments was a temporary measure.

The certificates were awarded to the top performers in the first-term final exam for 2018-19. They have a red banner at the bottom with the name, logo and address of an eyewear shop that claimed to have been a “designated” supplier of glasses to the county’s primary and secondary schools for 16 years.

But the county publicity unit told Shangyou News that the education department had not designated any companies to supply optical aids to students, describing the advertisement as “inaccurate”.

The publicity department also suspended the company from operating while it carried out an investigation into the business.

The department told the news website that the company had previously “inappropriately” had certificates printed with its advertising and provided them to the school.

According to the report, the certificates came to the attention of authorities following a prize ceremony on January 18. After the ceremony, a teacher asked the vice-principal for more certificates for her pupils and was given the ones carrying advertising.

“Only a few certificates with advertisements were distributed,” a publicity department spokesperson told Shangyou News. “Most of the certificates distributed by the school had no ads on them.”

The case has drawn attention in China, with a video posted on the Miaopai sharing platform getting about 1.34 million views by Wednesday. The reaction on social media has been mixed.

“This is good – schools should not be commercialised. Return the children to a positive study environment,” one person wrote on microblogging site Weibo.

But another believed the authorities were overreacting, posting that “this is a bit too much – it’s Chinese-style management”.

It is not the first time Chinese students have taken home certificates carrying advertising from optical firms. Just last month, a primary school in Yuncheng county, Shandong province was found distributing certificates with advertisements from an eyewear company. At least 13 staff from the school, the county and the city’s education department were warned, punished or sacked, according to the county government. The school said it had run out of certificates so it had to use some with advertising. But the official newspaper of the national disciplinary watchdog said this excuse “failed to convince people” and also exposed the school’s “perfunctory attitude”.

The latest certificate controversy comes three months after another primary school in Handan gave pupils yellow caps and red scarves emblazoned with advertising for a new shopping centre.