The Chinese beverage company which claimed its coconut milk would enlarge women’s breasts has bowed to public pressure and replaced its offending advertising campaign with a more wholesome, less misleading, version.

Xu Dongdong, a representative from Hainan Coconut Palm Group, also admitted to local media on Wednesday that his company’s product did not have breast enlarging properties.

Coconut Palm was criticised on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, for its adverts featuring large-chested women in skimpy tops alongside slogans such as “drink one can every day, [your] curves will excite people, whiter and more plump”, “I drink from small to big” and “drinking more coconut milk every day can make [your] breasts fuller”.

An investigation into the ads, which were taken down on Wednesday, is underway by the Industrial and Commercial Bureau of Longhua district, Haikou city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan.

This is not the first time Coconut Palm has been criticised for its risqué ads and questionable claims. In 2017 similar adverts for its papaya juice featured large-chested women in bikinis with the slogan “when I’m full of papaya I’m ample-chested”.

The new commercial, published on the company’s Weibo page on Thursday, has repurposed the “from small to big” slogan into a message of female empowerment.

Young girls and women are now shown holding cans of the beverage through all stages of life, regardless of breast size.

“At primary school, mum told me to drink it,” a young female character says in the ad.

“In middle school, I drink it myself,” says another school-aged girl, before a female student dressed in graduation robes says “At university I drink it every day”.

Another slogan used in the company’s advertising required tweaking – from “white, tender and plump” to “white and tender” – in an effort to change the focus from women’s breasts to coconuts, the main ingredient of the drink.

Online response to the new adverts was mixed, with some users saying they still liked the taste, regardless of the maker’s sales strategy.

“It tastes pretty good, even if it didn’t have advertising I would still buy it. The publicity gives them more income,” said a top-rated comment on Weibo.

Others noted that, while some things had changed, the old slogans were still firmly in place.

“They just can’t give up ‘I drink from small to big’,” said one comment that received more than 15,000 likes.



