Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Traces of the African swine fever virus were found in three samples of frozen pork dumplings made by Sanquan Foods. Photo: Handout
Society

African swine fever found in Chinese frozen pork dumplings, but you can still buy them

  • Traces of virus found in products made by Sanquan Foods, but only online retailers withdraw them from sale
  • Disease is not harmful to humans but has had a devastating effect on China’s pork industry, with 1 million pigs culled
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: Sunday, 17 Feb, 2019 9:43pm

TOP PICKS

Traces of the African swine fever virus were found in three samples of frozen pork dumplings made by Sanquan Foods. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.