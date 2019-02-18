Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sanquan is one of China’s leading foods brands and the company says it has increased its efforts to ensure the quality of its products. Photo: Reuters
Society

African swine fever: Chinese frozen foods firm Sanquan recalls suspected contaminated goods

  • Dumplings brand calls in suspect products and praises supply chain quality
  • Beijing has issued stricter testing standards for slaughterhouses
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 6:09pm

TOP PICKS

Sanquan is one of China’s leading foods brands and the company says it has increased its efforts to ensure the quality of its products. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.