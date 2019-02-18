Sanquan is one of China’s leading foods brands and the company says it has increased its efforts to ensure the quality of its products. Photo: Reuters
African swine fever: Chinese frozen foods firm Sanquan recalls suspected contaminated goods
- Dumplings brand calls in suspect products and praises supply chain quality
- Beijing has issued stricter testing standards for slaughterhouses
Topic | Food and agriculture
Sanquan is one of China’s leading foods brands and the company says it has increased its efforts to ensure the quality of its products. Photo: Reuters