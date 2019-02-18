Deng Yaping posted photos of her and her son’s passports on Sunday, saying both of them had always been Chinese nationals. Photo: Weibo
I am Chinese, insists table tennis queen Deng Yaping as she posts photos of her and France-born son’s passports
- Four-time Olympic gold medallist responds to persistent rumours about her nationality and that of her son, who is a promising player
- ‘We are proud as Chinese and proud to be fighting for our country,’ she says
Topic | China Society
Deng Yaping posted photos of her and her son’s passports on Sunday, saying both of them had always been Chinese nationals. Photo: Weibo