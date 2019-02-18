Visitors at the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom theme park in Hengqin, Guangdong. Guangzhou Chimelong Group says it wants to keep a height restriction on minors’ tickets in place. Photo: Nora Tam
Too tall for a children’s ticket? Chinese consumer council sues over height restrictions
- Guangdong watchdog argues that determining entry fee by height alone – a common practice at tourist sites in China – is a violation of minors’ rights
- Defendant Guangzhou Chimelong Group says it is a widespread industry practice and the ‘laws and regulations are unclear’
Topic | China Society
