Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Forbidden City in Beijing will be opening at night for the first time in 94 years and demand for the free tickets caused the online registration site to crash. Photo: Weibo
Society

China’s Forbidden City first night opening in 94 years crashes website

  • Many left disappointed as free tickets snapped up in hours
  • Palace will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday to celebrate the Chinese spring lantern festival
Topic |   China Society
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 7:43pm

TOP PICKS

The Forbidden City in Beijing will be opening at night for the first time in 94 years and demand for the free tickets caused the online registration site to crash. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.