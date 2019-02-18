The Forbidden City in Beijing will be opening at night for the first time in 94 years and demand for the free tickets caused the online registration site to crash. Photo: Weibo
China’s Forbidden City first night opening in 94 years crashes website
- Many left disappointed as free tickets snapped up in hours
- Palace will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday to celebrate the Chinese spring lantern festival
Topic | China Society
The Forbidden City in Beijing will be opening at night for the first time in 94 years and demand for the free tickets caused the online registration site to crash. Photo: Weibo