Market watchers say reports of African swine fever in pork goods mean producers must brace for a financial hit and stricter health regulations. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese food producers warned pork consumption will suffer after more reports of African swine fever
- Inspectors in Hunan and Gansu say products tested positive for virus
- Market analysts revise poultry meat consumption estimates upwards
Topic | China food safety
Market watchers say reports of African swine fever in pork goods mean producers must brace for a financial hit and stricter health regulations. Photo: AP Photo