One of the robots capable of writing school homework, in a choice of fonts or even the user’s own handwriting. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese schoolgirl shamed for using robot to write homework. Now everybody wants one
- Teen bought device online and was caught out by her mother after amazing her by completing Lunar New Year assignments
- Media report alerts a wider audience to the robots, which can copy text and mimic your handwriting
