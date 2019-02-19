Blacksmiths watch the shower of sparks created by throwing molten metal against a cold stone wall in Nuanquan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Flinging ladles of molten steel, blacksmiths keep ‘fireworks’ tradition alive in China
- For the past 500 years, performers in a remote village have been creating Lunar New Year light shows by tossing liquid metal against a cold brick wall
Topic | China Society
Blacksmiths watch the shower of sparks created by throwing molten metal against a cold stone wall in Nuanquan on Monday. Photo: AFP