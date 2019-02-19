Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese Good Samaritan questioned over assault appeals to social media for justice

  • The dad-to-be who claims he stepped in as man throttled woman then spent 14 days being questioned by police wins offers of moral and big money support
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 9:08pm

TOP PICKS

Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.