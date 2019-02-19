Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout
Chinese Good Samaritan questioned over assault appeals to social media for justice
- The dad-to-be who claims he stepped in as man throttled woman then spent 14 days being questioned by police wins offers of moral and big money support
Topic | China Society
Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout