Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Plagiarism costs Chinese film star Zhai Tianlin his PhD degree

  • Zhai says he wanted to support his acting with cultural knowledge and theories, but his success had caused him to succumb to vanity
  • An academic essay written by the actor was found to be 40 per cent plagiarised from an article published in 2006
Topic |   China Society
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 11:46am

TOP PICKS

Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese film star Zhai Tianlin attacked on social media over academic claims

  • Online community goes digging after actor posts admission letter to study for a doctorate at Peking University
Topic |   China Society
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Updated: Monday, 11 Feb, 2019 10:30pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese actor Zhai Tianlin. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.