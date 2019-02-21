Spotted seals are nationally protected animals in China but they are attractive to poachers because of their use in Chinese traditional medicine, as well as the demand for exhibit animals in aquariums. Photo: AP
More baby seals die after Chinese poachers raided
- Death toll for 100 spotted seal pups found at poultry farm rises to 38
- Females and babies are a new target, thanks to demand from China’s aquariums
Topic | China Society
Spotted seals are nationally protected animals in China but they are attractive to poachers because of their use in Chinese traditional medicine, as well as the demand for exhibit animals in aquariums. Photo: AP