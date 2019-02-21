A video showing a Chinese father supporting his daughter’s choice to be single won praise online. Photo: Weibo
No date? No problem: enlightened Chinese parents back their daughter’s choice to be single
- Video shot over Lunar New Year holiday shows progressive attitude of mother and father of 25-year-old woman
- ‘What’s the use in dating 17 or 18 men’ if you don’t love them, dad asks
Topic | China Society
A video showing a Chinese father supporting his daughter’s choice to be single won praise online. Photo: Weibo