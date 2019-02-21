Weathering the storm will be all about survival in the short term, according to the panellists. Photo: AFP
Stay nimble and seek regional opportunities to weather the storm, Hong Kong firms told
- Former commerce minister Gregory So says key to survive difficult business environment is to ‘stay lean and mean’
- China and US expected to be grappling with challenges for a long time
