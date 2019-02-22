A man whose good luck gesture at an airport in Anhui province led to his flight being grounded faces criminal charges. Photo: qq
Chinese man who threw coins at plane for good fortune runs out of luck and faces criminal charges
- Lucky Air flight between Anhui and Yunnan suffers second money blessing misfortune in as many years thanks to superstitious passengers
