The Farine chain, once a magnet for overseas and Chinese customers alike, closed all of its Shanghai stores after the food safety investigation. Photo: Handout
Chinese court gives suspended sentences to staff of French bakery guilty of using flour past expiry date
- Family of French manager claimed he was scapegoated by company
- Arrests followed online video alleging out-of-date ingredients were used
