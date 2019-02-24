Research suggests that as many as one in seven students have paid a third party to do their assignments for them. Photo: Alamy
Meet the homework guns for hire helping international students cheat at their university degrees
- An underground industry has writers at the ready to do essays for those prepared to pay a price
- And research says that as many as one in seven students around the world have done just that
Topic | China Society
Research suggests that as many as one in seven students have paid a third party to do their assignments for them. Photo: Alamy