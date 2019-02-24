According to research published last year, as many as 10 per cent of Chinese adolescents suffer from internet addiction. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese mother of teenage internet addict who died in boot camp vows to fight on
- Li Ao died two days after being admitted to the Positive Energy Education Centre where he was physically abused
- Centre’s owner was sentenced to 16 years in prison in October, but victim’s mother says that is not enough
