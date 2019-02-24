Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police detain 42 suspects over fake prostitutes scam on WeChat

  • Suspects rounded up on Hainan Island and taken to Wenzhou, Zhejiang where they are being held for questioning
  • They are accused of creating profiles for young women sex workers to dupe ‘clients’ from across China, asking them to pay money before they could meet
Topic |   China Society
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 4:31pm

TOP PICKS

The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.