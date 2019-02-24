The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police detain 42 suspects over fake prostitutes scam on WeChat
- Suspects rounded up on Hainan Island and taken to Wenzhou, Zhejiang where they are being held for questioning
- They are accused of creating profiles for young women sex workers to dupe ‘clients’ from across China, asking them to pay money before they could meet
Topic | China Society
The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo