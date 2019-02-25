The accident happened on Saturday in a tunnel at the mine. Photo: Weibo
Bus crash at China’s largest silver mine blamed on negligence as death toll reaches 22
- Accident in tunnel involved vehicle bought online that was faulty, overloaded and using ramp not intended for transporting people, officials say
- Executives placed under travel restrictions pending investigation after passing on responsibility for safety at Yinman Mining site
Topic | China Society
