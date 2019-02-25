Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Formaldehyde meters are often the size of a smartphone and can be bought for as little as US$7.50 online. Photo: CCTV
Society

Popular Chinese handheld devices to measure formaldehyde fail tests

  • None of the 41 meters checked by Shanghai authorities provided reliable readings on indoor pollution
  • All of the products are sold online and their manufacturers are ‘suspected of exaggeration and false advertising’
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 8:31pm

TOP PICKS

Formaldehyde meters are often the size of a smartphone and can be bought for as little as US$7.50 online. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.