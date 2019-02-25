Formaldehyde meters are often the size of a smartphone and can be bought for as little as US$7.50 online. Photo: CCTV
Popular Chinese handheld devices to measure formaldehyde fail tests
- None of the 41 meters checked by Shanghai authorities provided reliable readings on indoor pollution
- All of the products are sold online and their manufacturers are ‘suspected of exaggeration and false advertising’
