Sichuan’s Rong County suffered on Sunday and Monday as two people were killed and 10,000 buildings were damaged in earthquakes protesters say were triggered by fracking for shale oil. Photo: Weibo
Chinese demonstrators rage at Sichuan government and blame fracking for quakes that killed two people
- Highest concentration of shale gas is found in Sichuan’s southwest, a hilly area prone to earthquakes because of its proximity to geological fault lines
