Hebei couple Wang Xinyuan and Zhao Yinzhi are in the middle of a legal and public opinion storm after claiming the death of their daughter’s suitor at their home was the result of a break-in. Photo: Handout
Chinese couple accused of killing daughter’s stalker await decision in self-defence row
- Mother and father in Hebei wait to hear decision of authorities on their claim
- Spurned man said to have harassed woman before break-in that led to his death
Topic | China Society
