Holidaymakers complained after booking holidays to Hong Kong and Macau through agencies that turned out to be bogus. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese search engine Baidu asked to answer complaints about ‘verified’ travel agency scams
- Consumers say they were duped on holidays to Hong Kong and Macau over Lunar New Year
- Company says it will ‘investigate all activities that violate the law or regulations
Topic | China Society
Holidaymakers complained after booking holidays to Hong Kong and Macau through agencies that turned out to be bogus. Photo: Winson Wong