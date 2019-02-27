Villagers said their signatures had been used to apply for almost 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in loans. Photo: AP
Hundreds of Chinese villagers end up on social credit blacklist after being ‘tricked’ into applying for US$15m worth of loans
- Uneducated rural residents say they did not realise what they were signing and said they thought they were acting a guarantors for friends and relatives
- Half of village’s population affected after they were pursued by the courts for unpaid debts
Topic | China Society
Villagers said their signatures had been used to apply for almost 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in loans. Photo: AP