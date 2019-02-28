Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A scene from the music video “Huawei the Beautiful” by Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom. Photo: YouTube / Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom
Society

Watch Chinese children singing praise for ‘Huawei the Beautiful’ in viral music video

  • ‘Which is the most beautiful phone in the world? Everyone says Huawei! The battery is durable and the appearance is good’
Topic |   Huawei
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 6:06am

TOP PICKS

A scene from the music video “Huawei the Beautiful” by Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom. Photo: YouTube / Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 29. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

HSBC investigation led to charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, after US demanded bank’s help

  • Documents reveal that HSBC cooperated with US prosecutors after Justice Department formally demanded help in investigating Huawei’s Iran dealings
  • At the time, HSBC was trying to get the US to dismiss criminal charges for the bank’s own misconduct involving US sanctions
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 11:39pm

TOP PICKS

Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 29. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.