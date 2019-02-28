A scene from the music video “Huawei the Beautiful” by Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom. Photo: YouTube / Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom
Watch Chinese children singing praise for ‘Huawei the Beautiful’ in viral music video
- ‘Which is the most beautiful phone in the world? Everyone says Huawei! The battery is durable and the appearance is good’
Topic | Huawei
Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 29. Photo: AP
HSBC investigation led to charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, after US demanded bank’s help
- Documents reveal that HSBC cooperated with US prosecutors after Justice Department formally demanded help in investigating Huawei’s Iran dealings
- At the time, HSBC was trying to get the US to dismiss criminal charges for the bank’s own misconduct involving US sanctions
