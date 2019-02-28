Fu Da-ren, Taiwanese television presenter and cancer patient, was an advocate of assisted suicide who took a lethal drug and died in front of video cameras at a clinic in Zurich last June. Photo: Handout
‘Farewell, so long’: Video of Taiwanese TV host’s assisted suicide fires up euthanasia debate
- Video of Fu Da-ren’s last moments brings public face-to-face with the question he has asked after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer
Topic | China Society
Fu Da-ren, Taiwanese television presenter and cancer patient, was an advocate of assisted suicide who took a lethal drug and died in front of video cameras at a clinic in Zurich last June. Photo: Handout