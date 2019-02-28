China has traditionally excelled in international maths contests. Photo: Shutterstock
Something doesn’t add up: Chinese blame rigid education system for country’s decline in international maths contest
- Web users say schools’ ‘force-feeding’ of pupils and ban on extracurricular training is stifling innovation and creative thinking
- Chinese team finished well behind America in international competition for high school pupils
Topic | China Society
China has traditionally excelled in international maths contests. Photo: Shutterstock