A 17-year-old girl alleges a teacher sexually assaulted her over four years and blackmailed her with video of the assaults. Photo: Weibo
Shock as Chinese girl goes on television to accuse teacher of four years of beatings and sexual assaults
- Teenager alleges man filmed his attacks and threatened her into silence
- Victim’s mother says she never knew reason for daughter’s suicide attempts
Topic | China Society
A 17-year-old girl alleges a teacher sexually assaulted her over four years and blackmailed her with video of the assaults. Photo: Weibo