Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 17-year-old girl alleges a teacher sexually assaulted her over four years and blackmailed her with video of the assaults. Photo: Weibo
Society

Shock as Chinese girl goes on television to accuse teacher of four years of beatings and sexual assaults

  • Teenager alleges man filmed his attacks and threatened her into silence
  • Victim’s mother says she never knew reason for daughter’s suicide attempts
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 9:02pm

TOP PICKS

A 17-year-old girl alleges a teacher sexually assaulted her over four years and blackmailed her with video of the assaults. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.