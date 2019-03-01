Images of a cat with red, puffy eyes sparked claims its owner had forced it to undergo cosmetic surgery. Photo: Handout
Media madness: Chinese vet decries ‘nonsense’ story of cat’s cosmetic surgery
- Liu Xiaoou says media lacks morals after TV report whips up outrage over post-op images of cat amid claims it was operated on to make it look cuter
- Procedure had ‘clearly’ been carried out to treat an inverted eyelid, he says
