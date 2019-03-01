Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Images of a cat with red, puffy eyes sparked claims its owner had forced it to undergo cosmetic surgery. Photo: Handout
Society

Media madness: Chinese vet decries ‘nonsense’ story of cat’s cosmetic surgery

  • Liu Xiaoou says media lacks morals after TV report whips up outrage over post-op images of cat amid claims it was operated on to make it look cuter
  • Procedure had ‘clearly’ been carried out to treat an inverted eyelid, he says
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Friday, 1 Mar, 2019 4:01pm

TOP PICKS

Images of a cat with red, puffy eyes sparked claims its owner had forced it to undergo cosmetic surgery. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.