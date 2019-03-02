Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Advertisers reportedly paid as much as US$112,000 for ads on Mimeng’s site, one of China’s most popular social media platforms. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Society

The unmaking of Mimeng: the rise and fall of China’s polarising social media empress

  • She cooked up ‘poisonous chicken soup for the soul’ and profited from ‘selling anxiety’
  • The controversy – and fake story – she created in her quest for ‘clickbait’ ultimately did her in
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 8:16am

TOP PICKS

Advertisers reportedly paid as much as US$112,000 for ads on Mimeng’s site, one of China’s most popular social media platforms. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's social media queen Mimeng - real name Ma Ling - had 13 million followers on WeChat. Photo: Handout
Apps & Social

China’s ‘social media queen’ Mimeng closes WeChat account with 13 million followers after outrage over fake story

  • Mimeng ran one of China’s most popular social media publishing platforms with a fan base of 13 million WeChat followers and 2.6 million on Weibo
Topic |   WeChat
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 11:29pm

TOP PICKS

China's social media queen Mimeng - real name Ma Ling - had 13 million followers on WeChat. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.