Advertisers reportedly paid as much as US$112,000 for ads on Mimeng’s site, one of China’s most popular social media platforms. Photo: SCMP Pictures
The unmaking of Mimeng: the rise and fall of China’s polarising social media empress
- She cooked up ‘poisonous chicken soup for the soul’ and profited from ‘selling anxiety’
- The controversy – and fake story – she created in her quest for ‘clickbait’ ultimately did her in
China's social media queen Mimeng - real name Ma Ling - had 13 million followers on WeChat. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘social media queen’ Mimeng closes WeChat account with 13 million followers after outrage over fake story
- Mimeng ran one of China’s most popular social media publishing platforms with a fan base of 13 million WeChat followers and 2.6 million on Weibo
