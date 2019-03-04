The woman is seen in security camera footage grabbing the bus driver’s coat while he is behind the wheel. Photo: Weibo
Chinese mother detained over bus driver attack after letting son urinate on bus
- Police say woman told toddler to use a rubbish bin when he needed to go to the toilet then got into argument with driver after he called her ‘uncivilised’
- Security camera footage shows her bashing on compartment door and grabbing the man’s coat as he is driving
