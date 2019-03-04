Channels

The woman is seen in security camera footage grabbing the bus driver’s coat while he is behind the wheel. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese mother detained over bus driver attack after letting son urinate on bus

  • Police say woman told toddler to use a rubbish bin when he needed to go to the toilet then got into argument with driver after he called her ‘uncivilised’
  • Security camera footage shows her bashing on compartment door and grabbing the man’s coat as he is driving
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 4:42pm

READ FULL ARTICLE
A woman let her son urinate on the floor at the Forbidden City in Beijing. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese tourist stirs anger after child urinates on floor at Forbidden City in Beijing

  • Incident upsets social media users as worker says there are 14 public toilets on the site
  • Popular tourist attraction was visited by 8.1 people over Lunar New Year holiday
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 2:44am

