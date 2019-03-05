Passengers of Air China flight 983 walk through freezing temperatures, while inflatable slides wave violently in the strong winds, after an emergency landing in a remote area of subarctic Russia. Photo: Weibo
False fire alarm: Air China flight makes emergency landing in Russia
- Passengers evacuated into freezing temperatures in remote subarctic region
- Checks show faulty fire alarm likely to blame
