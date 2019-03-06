Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The label reads: “When I was in high school, someone in my class said drinking Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help [your cup size] grow from A to D. That started a craze in our class and all the girls starting drinking it.” Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese firm Wahaha sorry for label claiming milk drink could make breasts bigger

  • Company has stopped producing the packaging carrying a ‘consumer quote’ saying its Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help enlarge cup size from A to D
  • Advertising on product popular with children has been widely criticised as misleading and inappropriate
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 7:31pm

TOP PICKS

The label reads: “When I was in high school, someone in my class said drinking Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help [your cup size] grow from A to D. That started a craze in our class and all the girls starting drinking it.” Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese coconut drink has dumped misleading claims that its product will enhance breast size in favour of a campaign featuring females of all ages in a message of empowerment. Photo: Handout
Society

Breast size unaffected by coconut drink, Chinese maker admits after ads fall flat

  • Risqué slogan repurposed into message of empowerment for women and girls
  • New advertising shows females of all ages
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: Friday, 15 Feb, 2019 10:28pm

TOP PICKS

A Chinese coconut drink has dumped misleading claims that its product will enhance breast size in favour of a campaign featuring females of all ages in a message of empowerment. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.