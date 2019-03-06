The label reads: “When I was in high school, someone in my class said drinking Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help [your cup size] grow from A to D. That started a craze in our class and all the girls starting drinking it.” Photo: Handout
Chinese firm Wahaha sorry for label claiming milk drink could make breasts bigger
- Company has stopped producing the packaging carrying a ‘consumer quote’ saying its Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help enlarge cup size from A to D
- Advertising on product popular with children has been widely criticised as misleading and inappropriate
Topic | China Society
The label reads: “When I was in high school, someone in my class said drinking Vitamin A&D Calcium Milk can help [your cup size] grow from A to D. That started a craze in our class and all the girls starting drinking it.” Photo: Handout
A Chinese coconut drink has dumped misleading claims that its product will enhance breast size in favour of a campaign featuring females of all ages in a message of empowerment. Photo: Handout
Breast size unaffected by coconut drink, Chinese maker admits after ads fall flat
- Risqué slogan repurposed into message of empowerment for women and girls
- New advertising shows females of all ages
Topic | China Society
A Chinese coconut drink has dumped misleading claims that its product will enhance breast size in favour of a campaign featuring females of all ages in a message of empowerment. Photo: Handout