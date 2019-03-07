Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Doctors at a hospital in Guangdong province applied pressure to a boy’s heart 3,600 times to revive him. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese boy returns from dead as doctors restart heart after 30 minutes

  • Five physicians fight for 30 minutes and apply pressure to chest 3,600 times
  • Toddler who choked on fruit snack in shop is in coma at Guangdong hospital
Topic |   Old Hong Kong
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 4:54pm

TOP PICKS

Doctors at a hospital in Guangdong province applied pressure to a boy’s heart 3,600 times to revive him. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese father accidentally gave his baby daughter cockroach poison instead of a calcium supplement. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese baby fed cockroach killer by mistake

  • Father thought he was giving his daughter a calcium supplement for her health
  • Child develops kidney and liver problems
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 10:54pm

TOP PICKS

A Chinese father accidentally gave his baby daughter cockroach poison instead of a calcium supplement. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.