Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demand in Chinese medicine for dried swim bladders of totoaba fish is driving a huge black market which can be lucrative for smugglers. Photo: AFP
Society

China nets 11 people for smuggling US$119 million worth of rare totoaba fish for traditional medicine market

  • Prosecutors in Guangdong say suspects shipped in nearly 20,000 swim bladders
  • Three-year operation brought contraband to China through Cambodia and Vietnam
Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 5:31pm

TOP PICKS

Demand in Chinese medicine for dried swim bladders of totoaba fish is driving a huge black market which can be lucrative for smugglers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.