Demand in Chinese medicine for dried swim bladders of totoaba fish is driving a huge black market which can be lucrative for smugglers. Photo: AFP
China nets 11 people for smuggling US$119 million worth of rare totoaba fish for traditional medicine market
- Prosecutors in Guangdong say suspects shipped in nearly 20,000 swim bladders
- Three-year operation brought contraband to China through Cambodia and Vietnam
Topic | Conservation
