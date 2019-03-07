Liu Yongfu, China’s leading anti-poverty official, speaks in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war with US is hindering China’s efforts to combat poverty, Beijing admits
- The government remains confident of meeting its targets; it has set 2020 as the deadline to eradicate absolute poverty in the country
- Liu Yongfu, China’s leading anti-poverty official, emphasised the development of industries in poverty-stricken areas
