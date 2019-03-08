Many Chinese students and scholars in the US have been subjected to lengthy investigation known as “administrative processing”. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese students caught in trade war crossfire urge United States to ease visa curbs
- Open letter from student associations in US rallies support for petition, with one association leader citing ‘groundless suspicion and slanders about Chinese students and scholars’
- At least 100 Chinese students have experienced visa delays that put studies at risk, according to WeChat post
Many Chinese students and scholars in the US have been subjected to lengthy investigation known as “administrative processing”. Photo: Xinhua