Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Four cute identical girls have become an internet sensation after their parents started live-streaming moments from their daily lives. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

China’s celebrity quadruplets lifting their family out of poverty

  • Millions of followers of four identical little girls are enchanted with their daily adventures which their parents are live-streaming on the internet
  • Their success has meant the family is no longer dependent on government support
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 7:07pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:13pm, 8 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Four cute identical girls have become an internet sensation after their parents started live-streaming moments from their daily lives. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
A 29-year-old Chinese man died while in pursuit of internet fame. Photo: Baidu.com
Society

Chinese man drinks himself to death chasing the live-stream dream and US$74 a day

  • Chu, 29, said to have filmed himself drinking beer, spirits and even cooking oil every day for three months
  • Man fell ill on way home from his final performance at a supermarket in Dalian
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:59pm, 20 Feb, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 21 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 29-year-old Chinese man died while in pursuit of internet fame. Photo: Baidu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.