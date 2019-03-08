Four cute identical girls have become an internet sensation after their parents started live-streaming moments from their daily lives. Photo: Thepaper.cn
China’s celebrity quadruplets lifting their family out of poverty
- Millions of followers of four identical little girls are enchanted with their daily adventures which their parents are live-streaming on the internet
- Their success has meant the family is no longer dependent on government support
A 29-year-old Chinese man died while in pursuit of internet fame. Photo: Baidu.com
Chinese man drinks himself to death chasing the live-stream dream and US$74 a day
- Chu, 29, said to have filmed himself drinking beer, spirits and even cooking oil every day for three months
- Man fell ill on way home from his final performance at a supermarket in Dalian
