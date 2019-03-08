Channels

Job seekers look at the job advertisements at a job fair for women on the International Women's Day in Huaibei, Anhui province, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Society

Not girls, queens or goddesses: calls in China for a return to the real meaning of women’s day

  • March 8 has devolved into a prime time for online sales campaigns and advertising rather than a moment to celebrate the achievements of women, critics say
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 8:49pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:49pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Meng Fanyu and her family are expecting a second child this year but are worried whether they will be able to afford the added costs. Photo: Handout
Politics

What Chinese women really want when it comes to children and reproductive rights

  • China has abandoned its one-child policy but the worries are not over for unmarried women and parents struggling to afford childcare
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Mimi Lau  

Echo Xie  

Published: 6:07am, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 8 Mar, 2019

Meng Fanyu and her family are expecting a second child this year but are worried whether they will be able to afford the added costs. Photo: Handout
