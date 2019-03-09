Villagers in Xiaoguancheng, one of the poorest parts of China. Photo: Lea Li
Meet the Chinese villagers who fear they can never escape the poverty trap
- Poor rural villagers stake all on sending their children to university as sustained government campaign fails to reach their remote homes
- Many residents believe they will die poor and ‘can’t even dream’ that things will change
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Villagers in Xiaoguancheng, one of the poorest parts of China. Photo: Lea Li