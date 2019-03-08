Channels

China's #MeToo movement has swept university campuses across China. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese universities urged to do more to fight sexual harassment in wake of #MeToo cases

  • Mainland higher education institutes urged to copy Hong Kong’s policies by setting up dedicated committees including student representatives to fight the problem
  • NPC delegate Michael Tien says too many cases have been buried partly because ‘traditional values’ make victims reluctant to come forward
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 9:32pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

China’s #MeToo movement has swept university campuses across China. Photo: Handout
Chinese students in Britain have been reminded not to exchange renminbi for British pounds through irregular channels. Photo: AFP
Society

Warnings issued after Britain freezes Chinese students’ bank accounts on money laundering fears

  • British officials suspect that organised crime groups targeted overseas students
  • Reminders for Chinese citizens to exchange money through legal channels
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 9:32pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Chinese students in Britain have been reminded not to exchange renminbi for British pounds through irregular channels. Photo: AFP
