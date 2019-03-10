Channels

“Future mothers-in-law will just say, ‘Show me your PBOC credit record’”, according to the central bank vice-governor. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Chinese central bank gives advice on how to win over a future mother-in-law

  • More people are asking for financial details before they give permission for their daughters to get married, according to PBOC vice-governor Chen Yulu
  • He says this is one example of how the bank’s credit record – part of China’s controversial experiment in social management – can be used
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:30pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Mar, 2019

"Future mothers-in-law will just say, 'Show me your PBOC credit record'", according to the central bank vice-governor. Photo: Xinhua
About 17.46 million "discredited" people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, the report said. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s social credit system shows its teeth, banning millions from taking flights, trains

  • Annual report shows the businesses and individuals added to trustworthiness blacklist as use of the government system accelerates
  • System aims to pressure citizens to avoid bad behaviour, although human rights advocates argue it does not take into account individual circumstances
Topic |   China Society
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 5:12pm, 18 Feb, 2019

Updated: 10:39am, 19 Feb, 2019

About 17.46 million "discredited" people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, the report said. Photo: Handout
