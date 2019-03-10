“Future mothers-in-law will just say, ‘Show me your PBOC credit record’”, according to the central bank vice-governor. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese central bank gives advice on how to win over a future mother-in-law
- More people are asking for financial details before they give permission for their daughters to get married, according to PBOC vice-governor Chen Yulu
- He says this is one example of how the bank’s credit record – part of China’s controversial experiment in social management – can be used
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
“Future mothers-in-law will just say, ‘Show me your PBOC credit record’”, according to the central bank vice-governor. Photo: Xinhua
About 17.46 million “discredited” people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, the report said. Photo: Handout
China’s social credit system shows its teeth, banning millions from taking flights, trains
- Annual report shows the businesses and individuals added to trustworthiness blacklist as use of the government system accelerates
- System aims to pressure citizens to avoid bad behaviour, although human rights advocates argue it does not take into account individual circumstances
Topic | China Society
About 17.46 million “discredited” people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, the report said. Photo: Handout