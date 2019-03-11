Students preparing to graduate from China’s first vocational school specialising in crayfish have all been offered jobs. Photo: Handout
China’s crayfish craze makes vocational training a winner
- First graduates of specialist course in the crustaceans in high demand from employers
- The species, originally from Louisiana in the US, was long regarded as an invasive pest but is now a popular snack
Topic | China Society
Students preparing to graduate from China’s first vocational school specialising in crayfish have all been offered jobs. Photo: Handout