‘BreedReady’ could be a poor translation of Chinese terms to describe whether a woman has children or is of child-bearing age, observers noted.歐Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Mystery Chinese database lists ‘BreedReady’ status of 1.8 million women, along with phone numbers, addresses and Facebook profiles

  • Insecure cache discovered by Dutch internet expert Victor Gevers, who earlier identified surveillance database tracking 2.5 million residents in Xinjiang
  • Other information recorded includes age, education, marital status, and a field labelled ‘political’
Published: 4:14am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:55am, 12 Mar, 2019

'BreedReady' could be a poor translation of Chinese terms to describe whether a woman has children or is of child-bearing age, observers noted.歐Photo: Shutterstock
